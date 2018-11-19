LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 370.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,969 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,273,000 after purchasing an additional 855,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,492,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,215,000 after purchasing an additional 460,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $56.78 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

