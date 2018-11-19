LSV Asset Management Has $27.07 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $27,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 240,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 413,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT opened at $20.56 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 144.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 3,015 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

