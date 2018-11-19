LTC Properties Inc (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a dividend on Monday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. LTC Properties had a net margin of 86.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

