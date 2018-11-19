Luna Stars (LSTR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Luna Stars (CURRENCY:LSTR) traded down 46.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Luna Stars has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,048.00 worth of Luna Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Luna Stars has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar. One Luna Stars token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00019826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00136308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00208840 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.08754379 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Luna Stars Token Profile

Luna Stars’ total supply is 38,000,000,000 tokens. Luna Stars’ official website is www.meetluna.com. The official message board for Luna Stars is medium.com/lunalabs. Luna Stars’ official Twitter account is @luna_dating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Luna Stars Token Trading

Luna Stars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Stars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

