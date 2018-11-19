Lunyr Trading Down 41.6% Over Last Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $421,096.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00042508 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, BigONE and Gate.io. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00133450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00205397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.74 or 0.09229258 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, BigONE, Binance, YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

