Luxoft (LXFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Luxoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Luxoft from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Luxoft from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Luxoft alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXFT opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.73. Luxoft has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $59.05.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxoft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Luxoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Luxoft by 7.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 298,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Luxoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Luxoft by 140.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,392,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Luxoft by 21.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.