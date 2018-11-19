Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.63.

MDGL stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.96. 17,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,897. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.37 and a one year high of $325.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

