Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $250.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $222.00.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.13.

Shares of MDGL opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 1.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the third quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 262,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,286,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

