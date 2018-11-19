MAG Silver (MAG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

Shares of MAG opened at $7.47 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MAG Silver by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

