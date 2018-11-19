Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Stake Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 793,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,600 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.9% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,294,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,915,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,862,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,264 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,474,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,875,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 201,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 276,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $16.70 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

