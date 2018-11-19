Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases 141,841 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,841 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $89,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,290,212,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,553.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,711,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,159,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,250,872,000 after purchasing an additional 466,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,597 shares of company stock worth $104,117,353 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

