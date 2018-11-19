MarineMax (HZO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 60,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,041.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 8,525 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $222,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,713. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MarineMax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,773,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,696,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 47.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in MarineMax by 245.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $105,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

