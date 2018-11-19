Marriott International Inc (MAR) Holdings Boosted by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $118.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

