Masimo Co. (MASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Masimo to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Masimo news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $165,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,033 shares of company stock worth $79,900,568. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Masimo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 84,747 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 4,896.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 113,006 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,186,000 after buying an additional 278,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $109.65 on Monday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

