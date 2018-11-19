Mastercard Inc (MA) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $220,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Mastercard by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 381,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Mastercard by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.32.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $199.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $140.61 and a 52-week high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

