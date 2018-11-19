Matthews International (MATW) PT Lowered to $80.00

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Matthews International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $43.05. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,564,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 124,316 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 582,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

