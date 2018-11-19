McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.26.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $123.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

