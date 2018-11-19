Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stake Lowered by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 60.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $49,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

