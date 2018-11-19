Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 51,372 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,056,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5,000,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,001 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLNX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $514,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,053 shares of company stock worth $1,977,069. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $93.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.31. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $99.14.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

