Methanex (MEOH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2018 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2018 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors.

11/5/2018 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at med. They wrote, “We are raising our 2019 EPS estimate for MEOH, which triggers an uptick in our 12-month target price, to USD85 per share from USD80. We expect the company’s free cash flow yield to average 15.5% over the 2018 through 2022 timeframe and for Methanex to cumulatively generate around 77% of its current market capitalization in free cash, highlighting the shares’ attractiveness at current valuation levels. We are reiterating our Overweight rating on Methanex shares and raising our 12-month target price to USD85 from USD80.””

11/1/2018 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/29/2018 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $84.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Methanex was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/26/2018 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2018 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/25/2018 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at med. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We rate Methanex shares Overweight, with a 12-month target price of USD80 per share.””

10/25/2018 – Methanex was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Methanex was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Methanex was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2018 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex are going up of late. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Methanex should gain from healthy demand fundamentals for methanol. The Louisiana project is also expected to create significant value for shareholders and contribute to cash generation. Moreover, Methanex is committed to boost shareholder returns. “

10/8/2018 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2018 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2018 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2018 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

