Metro (MRU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Metro to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

TSE MRU opened at C$43.35 on Monday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$38.32 and a twelve month high of C$45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Metro from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.33.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

