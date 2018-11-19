MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

MGPI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP K. Pigott Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $65,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 11,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $875,337.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,307.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

