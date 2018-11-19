Michael Graham Lubin Buys 11,333 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) General Counsel Michael Graham Lubin acquired 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,423.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RESI stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth about $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

