Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) Director Michael Hoffman purchased 150,000 shares of Eastmain Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00.

Michael Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eastmain Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Michael Hoffman purchased 50,000 shares of Eastmain Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

TSE ER traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,950. Eastmain Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Michael Hoffman Purchases 150,000 Shares of Eastmain Resources Inc (ER) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/michael-hoffman-purchases-150000-shares-of-eastmain-resources-inc-er-stock.html.

About Eastmain Resources

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious metals, gold, silver, copper, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Clearwater Project covering an area of 200.68 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of Québec; and the Eastmain Mine Project comprising 152 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 8,014 hectares located in Upper Eastmain River Greenstone Belt of the James Bay District of Northern Québec.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastmain Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastmain Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.