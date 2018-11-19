Microbot Medical (MBOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.17

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02.
Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
