Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will report $401.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.45 million to $404.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $382.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,447. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

