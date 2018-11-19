Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 18,087 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Symantec by 355.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symantec during the second quarter worth $150,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symantec during the third quarter worth $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Symantec by 498.7% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYMC stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYMC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Symantec from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Symantec from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

