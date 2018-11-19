Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 21,259 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $152,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,047.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,967,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 275.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,256,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $1,236,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $1,625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,311,928 shares of company stock worth $32,151,214. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 21,259 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-buys-21259-shares-of-advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd.html.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.