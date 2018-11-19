MinexCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43,063.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00025202 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $43,063.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00136850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00210453 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.99 or 0.08502128 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,070,948 coins and its circulating supply is 4,516,630 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.