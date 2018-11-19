Mitie Group’s (MTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTO. Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitie Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.38 ($2.68).

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 150.05 ($1.96) on Monday. Mitie Group has a one year low of GBX 147.90 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

