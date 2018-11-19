Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF opened at $6.41 on Friday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

