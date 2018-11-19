Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Lowers Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Price Target to $92.00

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) had its price target reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APC. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:APC opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $4,363,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. DFT Energy LP increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 175.9% in the third quarter. DFT Energy LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.