MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 7,131 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,976,000 after acquiring an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 6,706,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after purchasing an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $132.54 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

