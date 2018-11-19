Monero Original (XMO) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Monero Original (CURRENCY:XMO) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Monero Original has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Original has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $406.00 worth of Monero Original was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Original coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00016912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.01503077 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00017358 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007552 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Monero Original Profile

Monero Original is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2018. Monero Original’s total supply is 16,581,748 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Original is /r/MoneroOriginalXMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Original’s official Twitter account is @monero_original. Monero Original’s official website is monero-original.org.

Monero Original Coin Trading

Monero Original can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Original directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Original should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Original using one of the exchanges listed above.

