Mongodb (MDB) Shares Down 11.6% After Insider Selling

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares traded down 11.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $71.05 and last traded at $73.25. 1,789,216 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 812,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.90.

Specifically, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $8,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $383,824.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,283 shares of company stock worth $26,869,879. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Mongodb from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.10.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter worth $468,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter worth $3,226,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 26.3% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter worth $49,302,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mongodb by 84,001.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,087 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

