Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 689.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYPE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Monotype Imaging by 51.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Monotype Imaging by 165.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monotype Imaging by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $742.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.08. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

