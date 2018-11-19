Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $154.05 Million in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,045,000. Pfizer accounts for 8.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,967,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,340,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,595 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Pfizer by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,263,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $154.05 Million in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/moody-aldrich-partners-llc-invests-154-05-million-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.