Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Walmart (WMT)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.69 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $289.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,276,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $121,468,341.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,147,254 shares in the company, valued at $394,777,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,433,931 shares of company stock worth $803,955,004. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,975,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,268,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,582,000 after buying an additional 480,983 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,088,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,938,000 after buying an additional 193,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,511,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.