Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 287.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

