Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,875. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price target on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/motley-fool-asset-management-llc-increases-holdings-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.