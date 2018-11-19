M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,479 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

RHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura cut shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Red Hat from $154.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Red Hat from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

RHT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.33. 28,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/mr-capital-management-inc-has-497000-holdings-in-red-hat-inc-rht.html.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.