M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $7.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,823,000 after acquiring an additional 163,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,612.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,010,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,241,000 after buying an additional 2,899,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,313,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 448,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 454.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 513,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 420,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. 8,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,939. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

