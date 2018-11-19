M&T Bank Co. (MTB) EVP Sells $153,643.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $153,643.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MTB opened at $169.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

