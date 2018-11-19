Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MYOV opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.12.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer purchased 3,500 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.