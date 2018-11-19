National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,017 Ryder System, Inc. (R)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Ryder System by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Ryder System by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

NYSE:R opened at $54.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.63. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Diez sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $517,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

