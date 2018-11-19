National Western Life Group (NWLI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $292.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.35. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $260.64 and a 12-month high of $361.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 0.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 62,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 65.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

