Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research firms have commented on NLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

NLS stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $385.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.12 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $158,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,741.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $232,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,136.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 533,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

