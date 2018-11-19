NavCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $261,764.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, NavCoin has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $261,764.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00004135 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, cfinex, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00021465 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00017589 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00030786 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00143880 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 63,636,500 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, cfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

