Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Navigant Consulting in a report released on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.69 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

NCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigant Consulting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NCI stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Navigant Consulting has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Navigant Consulting news, CFO Stephen R. Lieberman sold 3,000 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 19,800 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $476,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

