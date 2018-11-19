NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,773.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.
Shares of IJH stock opened at $186.24 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.32 and a 1 year high of $205.47.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
